Firefighters tackle blaze outside Ilkeston church

Firefighters have been called out to tackle a blaze outside an Ilkeston church.
The incident happened outside of the former Ebenezer Methodist Church on Heanor Road.
One person posted a picture of the fire to the Spotted Ilkeston Town Facebook page with another suggesting that it was actually a bonfire.
Andy Blurton wrote: “It’s just the new owners, they’ve pruned the trees and burnt the off-cuts.”
After Derbyshire Fire and Rescue visited the scene around 9pm on Tuesday night they found the blaze to be a controlled bonfire.
