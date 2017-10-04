Firefighters tackle blaze outside Ilkeston church

Firefighters have been called out to tackle a blaze outside an Ilkeston church.

The incident happened outside of the former Ebenezer Methodist Church on Heanor Road.

One person posted a picture of the fire to the Spotted Ilkeston Town Facebook page with another suggesting that it was actually a bonfire.

Andy Blurton wrote: “It’s just the new owners, they’ve pruned the trees and burnt the off-cuts.”

After Derbyshire Fire and Rescue visited the scene around 9pm on Tuesday night they found the blaze to be a controlled bonfire.