Firms help spread some festive cheer

Generous firms have helped spread the festive cheer after donating Christmas decorations to brighten up the wards of Ilkeston Community Hospital.

A range of shops including Wilko and Tesco gave away a tree and £60 worth of decorations to help staff and patients get into the spirit of the season.

Elaine Brown, lead administration officer at the hospital on Heanor Road, contacted the retailers after noticing the bare wards.

She said: “The community-based nurses, matrons and therapists work extremely hard nursing patients.

“Unfortunately there were no festive decorations available in the offices that they are based from to complete their administration work.

“I thought it would have been nice to spread some cheer, especially considering how hard they work.”

Elaine decided to call the shops and ask if they would donate anything to help. Wilko donated an £80 tree, and Tesco donated the £60 to decorate it.

Elaine added: “Sixty pounds was a lot for decorations so I spoke to staff on the Heanor and Hopewell wards who also stated they had nothing to brighten up the environment. So we used some of that to also buy two small trees and baubles for each.

“We’re astounded by everyone’s generosity and kind comments recognising the dedication to patients. These people work extremely hard nursing patients that are unable to leave their homes through circumstances beyond their control. Much of the care given results in less hospital admissions and less stress and upset for patients and their families.

“We are truly grateful for the kind-hearted donations and support and would like to thank everyone for the kind gestures.”