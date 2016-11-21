Flood warnings issued across Derbyshire

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood warnings for Derbyshire with the Met Office forecasting more heavy rain.

Warnings and alerts are currently in force for:

The River Erewash at Langley Mill

The River Erewash at Ilkeston

The River Amber around Ambergate

The River Ecclesbourne around Duffield

Bottle Brook and tributaries from Denby to the River Derwent at Little Eaton.

The Met Office is forecasting further scattered heavy showers for tonight and tomorrow morning.

Keep an eye on all the latest Environment Agency warnings on the website.