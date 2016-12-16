Former employee left menacing messages on his ex boss’s phone

A former disgruntled employee who left menacing messages on his ex boss’s phone has been given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, December 15, how Neil Marcus Hamilton, 49, of Smithy Croft, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield, called his former boss Madeline Welton, of Debut Kitchen and Deli Ltd, “an evil and disgusting woman”.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “Madeline Welton owned Debut Kitchen and Deli Ltd, of Sheffield, and the defendant had worked for her but was let go when sales were completed.

“For many years she was also involved with Macmillan Cancer Support giving palliative care to patients and the defendant was aware of this and he knew a close, personal friend of her’s had died.”

Mr Cooper added that when Hamilton was let go he was told the position had only been temporary and to help him she gave him some money.

But after Ms Welton was contacted by financial investigators and she had provided a witness statement she received three menacing phone messages from Hamilton in quick succession.

Hamilton described Ms Welton as a “horrible, evil, disgusting old woman”, according to Mr Cooper, and that “she was a disgrace to the human race” and he referred to Ms Welton’s poorly friend stating she had “put her in a coffin”.

Mr Cooper explained that Hamilton had also threatened to “wipe the floor” with her on human rights employment law.

Ms Welton stated: “The message was awful and I was gutted and intimidated by the terminology and he had said I was preying on dead people and had put my best friend in a coffin.

“He was putting in a knife and kept turning.”

Mr Cooper added that Ms Welton felt something must have happened to make her a target and it had made her realise why witnesses pull out of cases and investigations because they did not feel safe.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to sending a message by mobile phone that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on November 14.

District Judge Andrew Davison said he recognised throughout the hearing that the defendant had been squirming when the messages were read out and he was satisfied Hamilton’s remorse was genuine.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said: “The defendant is sincerely and deeply remorseful and that’s been clear in his probation report and in the court hearing and it’s been very much an isolated incident and he’s willing to write an apology.”

District Judge Davison sentenced Hamilton to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. Hamilton was also ordered to pay £370 in compensation, costs and a victim surcharge.

Hamilton told the court: “Can I just apologise to the court for my own stupidity in this matter.”