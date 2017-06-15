Former fraudster is narrowly spared from jail after breaching community order

A former fraudster who breached her community order by failing to attend with a probation officer has been given 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 12 how Leanne Foreman, 22, of Oaks Farm Close, Calow, Chesterfield, was originally sentenced to a community order for five offences of fraud in August, 2016.

However, she failed to comply with community order requirements on or after January 31 by failing to attend with a probation officer.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said: “She handed herself in at Chesterfield police station on June 12.

“She is pregnant and she knows she cannot runaway with this on her shoulder.

“She said in a message that she has been subject to nasty threats that acid will be thrown on her by an ex-partner.

“She has not been attending probation and the Chesterfield town centre area because she is terrified.”

Mr Lau explained that Foreman has since found out that her former partner has been sentenced to a two year custodial sentence and if she had known that sooner she would have handed herself before now.

Foreman has also found it difficult to comply with unpaid work, according to Mr Lau, because she was working with other males.

The defendant admitted breaching her community order by failing to attend with a probation officer.

District Judge Andrew Davison said Foreman has a “dreadful record” with convictions for robbery and dishonesty and he urged her to take this opportunity to work with the probation service.

He sentenced Foreman to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity requirement and she must also pay £60 costs.