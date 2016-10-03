Foul-mouthed drunken man ordered to pay £155

A booze-fuelled man who shouted at police officers that he wanted to be arrested because he had nowhere to stay has been ordered to pay £155 for being drunk and disorderly.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 27, how James Aaron Britland, 30, of Bromehead Way, Chesterfield, was approached by police after they were called to Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, near the St Helen’s pub.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He was found to be drunk and he said arrest me because I have nowhere to stay for the night.

“Officers offered some transport but he said he wanted to be arrested.”

Mrs Allsop added that he was warned by police but he shouted and he was arrested.

Britland pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place after the incident on September 10.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said: “He entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and accepts he was shouting and swearing at police and that he had been drinking.

“He said he had an argument with his partner and was in drink and he was very upset and down.

“The landlord of the pub had told him he was going to have to call the police. The defendant did not feel safe going home and he did not know what he would do if he did go home.

“He simply said what would it take for him to get arrested.”

Magistrates fined Britland £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.