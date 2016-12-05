FREE CAR PARKING: Council’s festive drive to boost trade in Erewash

Motorists will again be able to park for free in Erewash Borough Council-operated car parks over the busy festive season, as part of a drive to support town centre traders.

The authority has confirmed that all of its car parks, with the exception of Long Eaton Railway Station, will be free from Monday December 19 to Monday January 2 inclusive.

The 24-hour free parking offer is part of an ongoing initiative aimed at giving a major boost for town centre traders and shoppers during the run-up to Christmas and over the festive break.

Councillor Michael Powell, Erewash Borough Council’s Lead Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “The Christmas free parking scheme is part of our commitment to the on-going drive to help and support our town centres and we know this good news will be warmly welcomed by both residents and visitors to the borough.

“We have excellent markets and shops in Ilkeston and Long Eaton - as well as local shops in villages across the borough - so we hope residents will use the free parking to show their support by shopping locally.”

All of the council’s car parks are part of the scheme, with the exception of the Long Eaton Railway Station commuters’ car park.