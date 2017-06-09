General Election 2017: Ilkeston’s re-elected Conservative MP bids for better HS2 deal for Erewash

Ilkeston’s re-elected Conservative MP Maggie Throup says social care and better compensation for those affected by HS2 are her top priorities after her victory in the Erewash constituency.

Mrs Throup managed to increase her lead over Labour in the constituency with a majority of 4,534. In the 2017 General Election, she polled 25,939 votes, up 5,303 votes from 2015, pushing Labour’s Catherine Atkinson into second place with 21,405.

Speaking after her victory was declared, Mrs Throup said that she would be looking to get a better deal for Erewash residents affected by the plans to build new high-speed railway line HS2 in part of the constituency.

She said: “I’m delighted because I’ve been MP for just two years, so now I’ve got this mandate to move forward to finish the things I’ve started, and also start some new things as well.

“One of the things I’ve raised in Parliament is that I’m concerned about how social care is delivered – even though it’s influenced by the county council, I think we need to influence it as parliamentarians.

“Also we’ve got HS2 running through the constituency – it’s been great for inward investment, but we need to get it right for the rest of the constituency – we need to get better compensation for the people who are affected, and make sure we minimise the impact as it’s being built, so quite a lot on my plate.”

Liberal Democrats moved into third with Martin Garnett polling 1,243, a loss of 415 votes compared to 2015. The Green Party polled 675, compared to 1,184 at the last election. And independent candidate Roy Dunn polled 519. A total of 86 ballot papers were spoiled.

The first ballot box arrived at the count centre – Rutland Sports Park Tennis Centre in Ilkeston – at around 10.03pm from the nearby Arena Church in Rutland Street – a new record for the constituency.

Verification and turnout was declared just after midnight and the result was declared just before 2am.

The turnout in Erewash was up by 0.9 per cent on 2015 – with 49,867 votes cast by 68.3% of the electorate, compared to 67.4 per cent at the last General Election in 2015.