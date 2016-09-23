Get up close and hug a hedgehog

The Animal Care team at Derby College’s Broomfield Hall are holding two short courses to help local people care for hedgehogs and other wildlife this Autumn.

On Saturday, October 15, between 9.30am and 11.30am children and young people aged 16 and under are invited to a ‘Hug a Hedgehog’ session where they can meet Broomfield’s resident hedgehogs and learn more about the animals from suitable feeding to making a garden more hedgehog friendly.

Then, between 12.30pm and 4.30pm on October 15, the team will welcome adults (16 and above) for the British Wildlife emergency first aid course.

Zoologist Abby Bruce is running the course and said: “Nationally, the hedgehog population is in decline so it is important that the next generation have awareness of how to look after these animals.”