Gifted Erewash pupils learn new skills at uni

Nutrition, sports psychology and climbing were on the timetable during a session for gifted and talented youngsters in Erewash.

A total of 46 pupils from primary schools across the borough attended the University of Derby for the special Erewash School Sport Partnership (ESSP) event.

Schools taking part included Chaucer Junior, Longmoor Primary, Sawley Junior, Firfield, Stanley St Andrew’s, Granby, Shardlow, Brooklands, Ashbrook Junior, St Laurence and Cloudside.

Pupils who show particular ability in sport are part of ESSP’s gifted and talented scheme, with the aim of helping them to improve their own performance and learn more about the mechanics behind sporting success.

At the university pupils tackled the climbing wall and learned about healthy eating and the role food plays in sports performance.

They also enjoyed a sports psychology session during which they heard how concentration was vital and took part in activities designed to test their levels of concentration.

Rhian Lilley, Erewash School Sport Partnership development manager, said: “Everybody had a fantastic time trying out the amazing sports facilities at the University of Derby. As well as the climbing wall, nutrition and psychology sessions they were also given a tour of the sports courts.”

Lewis Brown, 11, a pupil at Chaucer Junior School, said: “It was really interesting and I feel like I’ve learnt a lot of new things.”