Friday, August 18
Route 66. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
The Wayward Brotherhood. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Axeminster Burnes & The Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Katie Spencer. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Indie Manned. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
DoubleCross. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Motorheadache. NEM, Heanor.
Nathan. The Last Post, Derby.
Neville Staples Band. The Venue, Derby.
Saturday, August 19
Fleetwood Bac. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Escape Plan. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Medusa. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Gonzo. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Lorraine Swan. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Max D Lux. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Simon Whitely. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
Soul In Motion, Brimington Social Club.
Andy Gale. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Dammit Jack. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Stuck in 2nd. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Ian Tyler. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.
Strange Days. Milford Social Club, Milford, Belper.
Aiden Jay. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.
Cortez. Selston WM Club (The Jokers), Selston.
The Harley Sisters. Alstonefield Village Hall.
Silicone Taxis. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
Sunday, August 20
Sarah James. Brimington Social Club.
Ashton. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Lol Goodman Band. Clowne Community Centre.
Chris Lawford. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.
Spokane. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Jam session. The Last Post, Derby.
Monday, August 21
Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. Heanor Town Football Club.
Mr Botanical. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tuesday, August 21
Harris Nixon’s jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, August 23
The Carnival host open mic. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Best Of Friends. Country & Western music. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.
Monster acoustic jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Frankie Ray. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
