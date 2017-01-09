‘Good samaritan’ is thanked after Facebook appeal

Jamie Smith has thanked his ‘good samaritan’ after the kind stranger contacted him following a Facebook appeal to track him down.

Jamie, of Kew Crescent in Heanor, was rescued by a passer-by when he collapsed in the entrance to the car park next to Long Eaton police station last week.

And the 40-year-old, who has thankfully recovered from a serious allergic reaction due to a rare condition, wanted to thank the man who he believes helped save his life.

Jamie said: “After I regained consciousness I was talking to a man who had come over to help. He had called an ambulance and stayed with me until the paramedics arrived. He had also checked my pulse, tried to keep me warm and awake.”

But Jamie said the conversation had been brief and he hadn’t had chance to thank the rescuer, so after recovering he put out an appeal on Facebook to track him down.

The kind stranger, now known as Bobby, recognised the story and replied to Jamie on January 7, to say he was in fact the man who had helped.

Jamie added: “I thought it was important to try and say thank you to the mystery man so I set up a Facebook appeal for anyone to come forward. I wasn’t sure I would get a response, but sure enough Bobby sent me a message.

“I found out Bobby was a great chap from Long Eaton, who runs his own taxi firm. I finally got chance to thank him properly, he was a hero.

“If he hadn’t of been there I would have died – I would have gone into anaphylaxis shock.

“90 per cent of people would have just seen me and thought there’s another drunk or a drug user let’s leave him to it, but this has shown me that there are still some decent people out there.

“There were another couple of guys there at the scene too although I don’t remember them but I’d like to thank them and everyone who helped me. If it wasn’t for these guys I wouldn’t be here today.

“I just wish there was more people out there who have a good heart and stop and think. That person on the ground might need some help – we don’t know everyone’s story and shouldn’t make assumptions.

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am.”

Jamie’s partner, Rachael Carter, also 40, said the good samaritan had “saved his life”.

Rachael said she would normally have been with her partner if he left the house and that he had never collapsed from an allergic reaction before. He has had the condition since 2015.