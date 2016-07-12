GUEST COLUMN: Top tips for a smooth family getaway

Summer holidays are all about enjoying quality time with the family.

If you want to make the most of these precious moments, plan as much as you can before the holiday begins.

With this in mind, HolidayExtras.com shares its top five travel tips to help you make the most of your getaway.

1.Buy in bulk

Protecting your family’s skin from the sun is important but sun cream is often pricey at the resort and at the airport.

Bulk-buy sun cream before you leave for a snip of the cost... and grab one more than you think you’ll need.

2. Pack like a pro

After the journey, it’s likely that the first thing the kids will want to do is dive headfirst into the pool.

Pack swimming gear at the top of your luggage for a super-speedy turnaround from plane to pool...and you’ll be their holiday hero.

3.Beat the queues and crowds

Waiting in line at security, or searching for seats in a busy departure lounge can start your break off on the wrong foot.

Book Security Fast-track along with an airport lounge and your family can sail through the queues with ease and relax in comfort before boarding the flight.

4. Break up the journey

Are we nearly there yet? Keeping kids amused on a long journey is essential.

Research and memorise some travel games before you set off or have a tablet handily loaded with child-friendly apps.

Additionally, a night’s stay in an airport hotel is a great way to break up the journey, especially when you have an early morning flight.

5. Plan ahead

Running around like a headless chicken, organising parking and insurance at the last-minute isn’t the best way to start a relaxing week away.

Get these elements in place well ahead and you can start your break in a relaxed frame of mind.

Organise your airport hotels with parking, insurance, destination car hire and much more.

• For the latest Government travel advice visit www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice.