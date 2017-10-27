HARLEQUIN INVASION: Smelly STD-riddled ladybirds from Asia are COMING

Stinky, STD-plagued ladybirds from Asia could be flying to your house right now.

The Harlequin bugs are infected with the Laboulbeniales sexually-transmitted disease and can give off a nasty chemical smell.

Flying with black wings instead of red ones, the ladybirds are seeking warmth in UK properties as winter looms.

People have reported seeing huge swarms of the ladybirds in their gardens and homes in Derbyshire, Liverpool and Wanstead, London.

It is thought the ladybirds are reaching Britain by hitching a lift on the warm southerly winds which have brought us an incredibly mild autumn.