Has anyone seen this clock stolen from a house in Ilkeston?

Police have released an image of a clock which has been stolen from a house in Ilkeston.

Sometime between midnight on Monday, January 16 and midnight on Wednesday, January 18, a burglar broke into a house in Ebenezer Street by smashing the back patio door.

They took a TV and a wooden clock with the name Harold Ward engraved upon it.

The he quality of the picture of the clock is not high,but officers hope someone may recognise the clock if they have been offered it for sale.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Adrian Harris on 101, quoting reference 17000030772.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.