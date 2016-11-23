Have your say on Derbyshire’s high speed rail link

Your opinion is needed on proposals for high speed trainline that will cut through Derbyshire.

Derbyshire County Council is urging residents to have their say on the Government’s revised plans for the HS2 high speed rail link between London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

The original proposed route through Derbyshire from Birmingham to Leeds has been changed and the Government’s preferred route now includes -

• Opportunities for passengers to get on and off high-speed services at Chesterfield Station by diverting some trains on to existing lines as they head towards Sheffield.

• An elevated line through Long Eaton

• A new spur line from Hilcote to Stonebroom near Tibshelf including a flyover junction with the main route

• a new and longer route to the Staveley Maintenance Depot which will serve HS2 lines in the Midlands bringing up to 800 jobs.

Council leader Councillor Anne Western said: “The benefits are clear. Routing HS2 through Derbyshire with trains stopping at Chesterfield would boost the local economy, bring more jobs and provide opportunities for local businesses to expand.

“But we will not forget that there will be some communities who will be adversely affected by the rail line.

“We’re continuing to work with HS2 Ltd and the Department for Transport to minimise the disruption to communities and make sure we get the best possible outcome for Derbyshire residents, businesses and others along the route while maximising the economic benefits that HS2 will bring.”

HS2 Ltd will hold consultation events in affected areas in the new year but anyone who wants to comment now or find out more can do so by visiting www.hs2.org.uk