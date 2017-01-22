Erewash gets £2m NHS boost for wellbeing partnership

An NHS pilot programme to promote wellbeing across Erewash has been given a new lease of life with a funding injection of more than £2million.

Erewash is one of a number of places across the country chosen to explore new ways of improving people’s physical and mental health as a basis for future planning in the NHS.

Described as ‘vanguards’, the work is delivered through partnerships with local government, voluntary, community and other organisations.

NHS spokesman Samantha Jones said: “The vanguards are making great progress and have already made a tangible impact on the lives of patients and the working lives of staff.

“2017/18 is a crucial year, in particular how we further spread this work across the wider NHS and care services. This funding, as well as the support we offer, will help the vanguards to move at pace.”

In addition to the funding, Wellbeing Erewash will receive support to harness new technology including apps and shared computer systems, and to develop their workforce and organisational models in line with NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plans.

Dr Duncan Gooch said: “We’re pleased with changes we have made to the care provided to people in Erewash.

“We are involving residents more in the way services are provided, and trying different ways of providing care based on supporting local communities.”

For more information on the work of Wellbeing Erewash, visit www.erewashccg.nhs.uk/wellbeing-erewash.