Long Eaton GPs promote benefits of new same-day service

GP practices in Erewash say a new joint initiative is proving successful in ensuring patients can access primary care at short notice.

Patients in Long Eaton who call their GP for an appointment that day may now be directed to the new On Day service, which is staffed by doctors and advanced nurses.

Dr Joanne Cartwright said: “The considerable reduction in day to day pressure is allowing us to be more flexible in meeting the needs of our patients.

“We are able to offer longer appointments for patients with complex problems, have more time for clinical meetings, and better routine appointment availability during the week.”

The service is available 8am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, excluding Bank Holidays.

Patients just call their normal GP number as usual, and if the service is provided at their practice, they will be directed to use it.

The service is being piloted in Long Eaton, but the aim is to roll it out across Erewash.

The scheme has been developed by Wellbeing Erewash, a partnership looking at innovations in healthcare.

One patient said: “My father is 94 and a patient at Golden Brook practice. When he had a problem we were seen straight away. It was an excellent and very timely service.”