Mobile breast screening service comes to Erewash

A mobile unit which makes it easier for women to attend breast screening appointments is being based in Long Eaton.

The breast screening van, which is operated by staff from Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, will be based at Long Eaton Health Centre until the middle of May. A second van will set up at Wellbrook Medical Centre in Hilton on Thursday February 9 until Tuesday March 14.

The vans make it easier for women to attend for screening, as it brings the service to their doorstep.

Women between the ages of 50-70 whose birthday falls between January and April will automatically be invited. Women over the age of 70 who have not had a mammogram in the last three years can phone for an appointment on 01332 788593.

Dr Anne Turnbull, consultant radiologist and director for breast screening at Derby Hospitals, said: “Nationally, it is estimated that screening can save around 1,400 lives every year, as it can show changes in the breast up to two years before symptoms appear.

“Eighty per cent of breast cancer cases occur in women over 50 and the risk increases as we get older.

“So if you receive that invitation, please attend for your appointment. It will only take ten minutes and it may save your life.

“We are part of the National Breast Screening Programme, which provides free breast screening for all women in the UK aged between 50 and 70. An extension to the age range is currently being phased in which will include women from 47 to 73.”

Attendance is by invitation only. Additional information, including what to expect, will be sent with the invitation.