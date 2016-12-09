Heanor man suffers knife injury during alleged street fight in Ilkeston

Police are appealing for information about an alleged street fight in which a man suffered a knife injury.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Fullwood Street at its junction with Wilmot Street between 8.30pm and 9.20pm on Wednesday.

Three men, who know each other, are believed to have been involved in a fight.

One of them, a 31-year-old from Heanor, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a knife injury to his arm.

All three men, aged 32, 31 and 26 respectively, were arrested, questioned and released on police bail.

Anyone with information should call Detective Constable Sarah Horton on 101, quoting reference number 16000404104.