High winds overnight are causing major traffic disruption across Derbyshire.

The A6 Buxton Road near Bakewell was blocked for a time at Vernon Green because of a fallen tree.

In addition, the A628 Woodhead Pass is currently closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles between the A57 (Mottram) and A616 (Langsett).

The Highways Agency are advising road users in the North of England to take extra care when driving today.