Homeowner finds burglar climbing out of window

A Long Eaton homeowner returned to their property to find a burglar climbing out of a window.

At around 2.20pm on Thursday November 17, a man broke into a house on Charlton Avenue by smashing a window in the back door.

The homeowner returned to find the burglar climbing out of a window and heading off toward Toton Park.

He had taken diamond tear drop earrings, a white gold ring with square diamond, earrings and several other pieces of jewellery.

The offender is described as black, in this late 30s or early 40s and around 6ft 2ins tall. He is of broad build and wore black clothing and a black woolly hat.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Luanne Heeley on 101, quoting reference 16000373761.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.