Hotel guest must pay £1,585 after causing extensive damage to room

A troubled man who had suffered from the breakdown of a relationship caused hundreds of pounds of damage at a hotel room.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 6, how guest Stuart Bisgrove, 38, of Water Street, Bakewell, caused the damage at the Hasland Hotel, in Chesterfield. Ian Shaw, prosecuting, said the landlady had to call police who forced their way into the room after an alarm sounded.

Mr Shaw added Bisgrove was in an agitated state and there was extensive damage and he was arrested and taken to hospital because he had taken a cocktail of drugs. Mr Shaw added that expensive repairs were needed to fix water damage, the room door which had been forced open, the fire alarm and a headboard. Electrician Bisgrove pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on October 15.

Mr Clarke, defending, said Bisgrove had suffered a relationship breakdown and had been over-working. Mr Clarke added that even though there was mention of drugs the main problem lay with the relationship breakdown.

Magistrates fined Bisgrove £120 and ordered him to pay £1,350 in compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.