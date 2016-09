Tickets for Sir Elton John's 2017 concert in Derbyshire go on sale this morning at 10am.

The Grammy-award winning musician will play at Derbyshire County Cricket Club's 3aaa County Ground on Sunday, June 4 as part of his worldwide Wonderful Crazy Night Tour.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, September 16 and can be purchased via the following websites:

Ticketmaster

See Tickets

AXS

Ticketline

Amazon

The Ticket Factory