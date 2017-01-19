HS2 planners to hold community information events

HS2 planners are to stage community information events in Trowell and Long Eaton in the coming weeks, to discuss the project’s impact.

The meetings are part of a public consultation on the Birmingham to Leeds branch of the high speed rail line.

The Government announced its preferred route in November 2016, and is now in discussions over compensation and assistance schemes for people and communities affected by the plans.

Phase 2b director Paul Griffiths said: “The information events are an important part of the consultation process and I encourage people to come along and ask questions.

“We are committed to working with communities as we develop the HS2 route and are putting on these events to help people understand the project in more detail, so they can submit an informed response to the consultations.”

The Trowell event will be on Friday, January 27, at Trowell Parish Hall, Stapleford Road, NG9 3QA, from 12noon to 8pm.

The Long Eaton event will be on Saturday, January 28, at West Park Leisure Centre, Wilsthorpe Road, NG10 4AA from 10am until 5pm.

Attendance is on a drop-in basis, show up anytime.