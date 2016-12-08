Hubby who attacked wife over old flame is given a community order

An estranged husband who attacked his wife after she had been on the phone to a man who had come close to once causing their marriage to break-down has been given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 7, how Colin Ringrose, 69, of Manor Road, Brampton, Chesterfield, grabbed his estranged wife and pulled her hair in the kitchen.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing the two have been living separately in the same house.

She explained they had an argument over food and Colin Ringrose began shouting about who she had been on the phone to and he grabbed her from behind and dragged her and tried to hit her.

The court heard how Ringrose had grabbed his estranged wife again and was asking where her phone was before she left and called police.

Mrs Haslam said the complainant suffered a lump to her head and pain where her hair had been pulled.

The complainant said in a statement that her estranged husband had found out that she had become reacquainted with a man and this may have triggered his behaviour.

Mrs Haslam added that the complainant felt the defendant has been struggling with diabetes and is worried he may have mental health issues.

Ringrose pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on November 5.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley told a previous hearing that a male who previously nearly split up the marriage had been back in contact and this had antagonised him.

Magistrates sentenced Ringrose to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 24 days.

He was also fined £147 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.