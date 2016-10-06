Hundreds of jobs available in Ilkeston in run-up to Christmas

Hundreds of jobs have been made available to unemployed people in Ilkeston in the run-up to Christmas -- thanks to a leading recruitment agency.

And the vacancies are seen as a further shot in the arm to the jobs market in the area, which has been boosted by a dramatic improvement over the last two years.

The agency, PMP Recruitment, is looking to fill about 500 temporary and flexible positions across Ilkeston and surrounding district. The positions are mainly warehouse pickers and packers as businesses in the region prepare for a busy festive season. And they could lead to full-time jobs.

“This the perfect opportunity for job-seekers in Ilkeston to earn extra cash in the lead-up to Christmas,” said a PMP spokesman. “We are providing the chance for enthusiastic workers to save money for extra Christmas presents at a time to suit themselves.”

Salaries start from £7.35 per hour for day shifts and improve to £9.11 per hour for evening work, while many locations will also include bonuses for working on ‘Black Friday’, which falls on November 25. As an added incentive, successful candidates may also get the chance to land permanent roles.

Only two years ago, Ilkeston was branded one of Derbyshire’s unemployment hotspots, with five of the town’s council wards in the top 15 worst-hit.

But figures released last August showed a 30% drop in the number out of work, and Joanna Smith, of JobCentre Plus, felt that such an “incredible” improvement “reflected the opportunities out there”.

Jamie Reynolds, managing director of PMP, said: “We have available a large number of fantastic roles that offer a competitive rate of pay and the chance of full-time employment.

“As well as people looking for permanent work, these flexible jobs will also be perfect for students coming home for Christmas, parents or semi-retired people, or anybody just looking to save up for the festive season.”