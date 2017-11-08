Hunt for knife-wielding thug who threatened Derbyshire taxi driver

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was threatened with a knife in Ilkeston.

The incident occurred between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, November 4 when a taxi driver picked up two men, as a pre-booked fare, in Wilmot Street, Ilkeston.

After boarding the taxi, one of the men pulled out a knife and threatened the taxi driver, asking for money. The driver then managed to disarm the attackers before they escaped. They are believed to have run up Wilmot Street on to Gregory Street.

One of the men is described as white, in his early twenties, with black hair and a few red spots on his face. He is believed to be around 6ft tall and was wearing blue jeans and a blue zip up top.

DC Kev Beresford said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or encountered the attackers running off, perhaps in Wilmot Street or Gregory Street.

“If you were in the town centre on Saturday evening and recognise the description above, or saw anything suspicious please get in contact.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call DC Kev Beresford on 101, quoting reference 17000478917.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.