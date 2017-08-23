‘I’m at my wits’ end” - Ilkeston man fed up of teens causing trouble outside his family home

An Ilkeston man says he is at his ‘wits’ end’ with teenagers causing trouble outside his home.

Alan Pearson, 68, of Cotmanhay Road, told the Advertiser that on one occasion he had bottles and cans thrown at him when he asked the youths to get off a wall outside his property.

The hospital worker said there can be up to 30 hooded teens outside his home - some on motorbikes - until around 10pm every night.

“I cannot sleep a wink because they are shouting, screaming and revving their engines,” Mr Pearson said.

“One night there was a bang on the window so I went outside to tell them to get off my wall and they said ‘what are you going to do? You’re an old man’.

“I went over and eased one of them off my wall and they started throwing stuff at me - cans and bottles - one of the cans hit me on my head and shoulder.

“It is worrying because it is not a nice position to be in.”

Mr Pearson lives in the council-owned property with his partner, Ann, 67, and his autistic son, Keelan, 21, who he says is scared to go out of the house because of the teens.

He has lived in the home for three years and he says the problems with anti-social behaviour have been ‘on and off’ during that time – but has become particularly bad in the last two months.

Mr Pearson, who works at Kingsway Hospital in Derby, added that the youths, believed to be aged between 12 and 15, hang around in the area because there is a plot of land next to his home and a bus stop which is used as a meeting place.

“I am still working and when I am coming home I never know what to expect,” Mr Pearson said.

“Some of them are alright but others are very mouthy.

“The police don’t seem to be able to do anything about it. They should be able to.

“I am at my wits’ end.”

Derbyshire police confirmed they received a call to attend Cotmanhay Road in Ilkeston on August 13 –but on arrival no one was found.

People can find out which authority they need to contact to report anti-social behaviour by visiting www.saferderbyshire.gov.uk. The website allows someone to enter the type of anti-social behaviour affecting them and the geographical area this is occurring in.

Anti-social behaviour can also be reported by calling Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.