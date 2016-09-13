Ilkeston actor Robert Lindsay to receive Freedom of Borough next month

Acclaimed home-grown actor Robert Lindsay is to be presented with the Freedom of the Borough of Erewash during a public ceremony in Ilkeston next month.

Erewash Borough Council is hoping as many people as possible will attend the presentation at Ilkeston Market Place on Saturday October 1, at 5.30pm, to show their support for the star.

Lindsay will be joined by his family as the Mayor of Erewash, Councillor Abey Stevenson, presents him with the ribboned Badge of Office and framed scroll.

Freedom of the Borough is a rare civic honour that is only granted by a local authority to people who have achieved at the highest level.

Council leader Chris Corbett said: “The presentation of this award is made on behalf of all the residents of Erewash and will be a very proud moment for both this borough and for Robert.

“He is one of Ilkeston’s most famous sons and we salute his incredible achievements. It is with great pleasure that we honour a man who continues to be such an inspiration to so many.”

Lindsay, who lived and went to school in Ilkeston, has had a glittering TV, stage and film career and remains one of the country’s best loved performers.

He became a household name in the 70s playing the title role in popular TV comedy Citizen Smith and has continued to be a force in shows like My Family.

His stage career has seen him headline in the West End and on Broadway – while he won multiple awards for stage musical Me and My Girl.