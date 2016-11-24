Ilkeston Advertiser gets bigger and better!

These are exciting times for your local paper, as the Ilkeston Advertiser is getting bigger - and better!

From next week, the title is expanding with extra pages and more features than ever before.

You’ll still get all the very latest local news from the Ilkeston area, along with your letters, pictures, community news and sporting round-up, just as you’ve always done.

But from December 1, you’ll get a whole lot more, including an expanded news section, 12 pages of entertainment, lifestyle and leisure guide, plus more sports pages and much more in a brand new bumper format.

The cover price of your Ilkeston Advertiser is also increasing from next week - but we think you’ll love the new-look paper so much, we have two brilliant offers to save you money.

Firstly, inside this week’s paper (November 24 edition), you’ll find a voucher for 30p off the price of next week’s new-look Ilkeston Advertiser.

Simply cut it out and hand it to over when you buy the paper next Thursday.

But that’s not all, we’re also running a fantastic subscription offer (see inside November 24 edition), which means you’ll be able to get your bigger and brighter Tiser for just 81p each week!

A bigger and better local paper - and with TWO brilliant money-saving offers!

Make sure that you get your new expanded Ilkeston Advertiser next Thursday, December 1.