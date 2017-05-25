Ilkeston bakery share family secrets in ‘how to’ videos

Having served Ilkeston for more than 100 years, a family bakery is sharing the secrets of its success in a new series of online instruction videos.

Stacey’s Bakery, which makes breads, cakes, pastries, breakfasts and sandwiches at its bakery on South Street has just launched Stacey’s Bakery How To on YouTube.

The videos teach people how to make home baked goods like the professionals.

Owner David Stacey said: “This is a great chance for our customers to get an insight into how some of our favourite baked goods are made.

“We find that a lot of customers buy the pastry themselves and then complain that they can never quite make pastry the same way we do. They always have poorer results or they just don’t have the time.”

In the first video, David gives a demonstration and talks viewers through how to make the best shortcrust pastry.

He said: “Bakers would never think about getting their hands in the dough and crumbing up all the butter or fat up, it just takes far too long.

“We show you how to make the perfect pastry at home in a reasonable amount of time.”

The videos can be viewed on the Stacey Bakery’s YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/2pS4kT7 and on its own website staceys-bakery.co.uk.

The bakery also now has Instagram @StaceysPeople, where customers can claim a free baked good if they take a photo of themselves eating a Stacey’s product.

Email photos to people@staceysbakery.co.uk or ask staff to take one in store.