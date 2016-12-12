Ilkeston bellringers to honour First World War soldier

The bells of an Ilkeston church will toll with extra resonance this weekend as the tower band honour a member who died in the First World War.

Ringers at St Mary’s Church will be joined by experts from across the region to perform the sequence on Saturday, December 17, 1-2pm.

The 45-minute quarter peal has been arranged to honour an early member of the St Mary’s band, who died almost exactly 100 years ago.

The story of Private Hubert William Tarlton only recently came to light, following research by the campanology journal Ringing World.

St Mary’s tower captain Richard Stevenson, 74, said: “We knew very little about Private Tarlton. There is a record in the tower of a peal rung shortly after the war ended, where his name appeared.

“But he was just a name on the wall. It was fascinating to find out more when the researchers called us, and I think it’s good to remember those who died for our freedom.”

Ringing World has been researching the war history of English bellringers as part of a campaign to fund a new set of bells at a church in the Belgian battlefield town of Ypres.

Private Tarlton died at the age of 23 on December 19, 1916, while with the Sherwood Foresters (Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Regiment) Territorial Force 2/7th battalion.

Born April 1893, he was the son of William Taylor Tarlton and Mary Jane Tarlton of 84 Station Road, Ilkeston. Before enlisting in 1915 he worked as a lace mender and lived at 4 Albert Villas.

His battalion were first posted to Ireland, and Private Tarlton was admitted to the King George Hospital in Dublin on December 2, 1916, where he died of a heart infection.