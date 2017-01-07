Ilkeston bingo club commended for fundraising

Ilkeston’s Old Park Ward Over-60s Bingo Club members celebrated a year of fun and fundraising to help good causes, with a festive party at the Welcome Hall in the town.

Mayor of Erewash Coun Abey Stevenson and former mayor Eileen Knight were among the special guests at the event, which was co-ordinated by community champion Ann Bagshaw.

Vocalist and comedian David Griffin played his part providing entertainment for more than seventy people in attendance.

A slap-up meal served up in style by Mrs Bagshaw’s team of helpers, a grand prize draw and games of bingo added to the enjoyment of a fun-packed social occasion.

In a vote of thanks, Coun Stevenson praised the organisers. He said: “A great deal of time and effort has been given by Mrs Bagshaw and her team.

“Their efforts are greatly appreciated and their aim ‘to enrich the lives of others’ is highly commendable.”

Old Park Ward’s Bingo Club was first formed in 1960 and new members are always welcome. For details, contact Ann on 0115 932 0359.