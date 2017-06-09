Ilkeston couple land £7,000 in national bingo win

An Ilkeston couple have landed a £7,000 windfall after their numbers came up in a game of bingo.

Lady luck was on Kevin and Anita Slater’s side when they scooped the full house National Bingo Game prize of £7,000, at Beacon Bingo in Ilkeston.

The couple collected their winnings at a special party attended by friends, family and Beacon staff on Thursday, June 1.

Kevin said: “It was amazing to win and a complete shock. I love going to the Ilkeston Beacon Bingo, it has an incredibly friendly and warm atmosphere so winning something like this just makes it even better.

“We’re planning on spending the winnings on two things, a new car and also a holiday, we’re thinking of going somewhere nice and relaxing.”

The National Bingo Game is a multiple game of bingo operated by the National Bingo Association that has been running since 1986.

It is played twice daily in around 300 clubs across the country. The biggest prize ever won on a national game was £1.3million pound in 2008.

Ilkeston Beacon Bingo manager Martin Riley said: “We were all absolutely ecstatic for Kevin and Anita.

“To win a prize in a national game is very special for us. It was a really great moment.”