Ilkeston Cubs enjoy The Wildest Birthday Ever

Adventurous Cub Scouts celebrated their organisation’s centenary in an action-packed day at Warwick Castle.

Members of 10th and 2nd Ilkeston packs joined thousands of other Cubs at The Wildest Birthday Ever event.

Cubs saw the world’s largest working catapult launch a flaming fireball and scaled to the top of the tallest tower before partying with the Countess at her lavish Royal Weekend party.

They journeyed through time on a whirlwind adventure quest through Warwick Castle’s rich and vibrant history. Dazzling shows and attractions, gruesome history and awesome birds of prey, all contributed to a great centenary celebration.

Cub Scout Leader Louise Barber said, “It was a great opportunity for the Cubs to take part in everything that was going on at Warwick Castle and that’s been happening as part of Cubs100 nationally. It’s a wonderful way for Cubs to make new friendships and see new things.”

Eight-year-old Warren Gant said, “I’ve been round the castle and it’s so fun. I love being in Cubs, we do lots of adventurous things like camping, archery, climbing and mountain biking.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “I’m so proud to show so many people that Scouting is all about fun, friendship and young people having an adventurous time, supported by caring proactive leaders. This is also a fantastic way to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Cub Scouts in style!

“I really want to thank all the inspiring volunteers and people involved in making Cubs100 happen.

“Let’s make the next 100 years even more life-enhancing for many millions of young people.”