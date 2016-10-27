Ilkeston design agency take steps to boost staff wellbeing

Staff at an Ilkeston digital design agency have set off on a workplace wellbeing initiative which will see them walk ‘around the world’.

Fifteen Design has equipped all of its 22 employees with a Fitbit tracker to measure their steps over the next 15 months, with the aim being that all of the miles combined will be the equivalent of walking the circumference of the globe.

Bosses hope that the trackers will have a positive impact on employees’ health and lifestyles, as well as promoting a bit of healthy competition.

Managing director Ollie Piddubriwnyj said: “At Fifteen our employees’ wellbeing is essential. We want to create a fun environment to work in, while encouraging staff to be as active as they can be.

“It’s brought a lot of fun into the office and you can already see the positive impact it has on the productivity and morale of everyone.”

Ollie said the challenge will be made easier by Fifteen’s active company culture.

Socials have been arranged around the Fitbit challenge, with group tennis, football, basketball and badminton matches, plus a monthly eight-mile weekend walk. Staff also have a regular chance to push their steps every Thursday at the company’s run-club.

To further encourage employees to clock up steps, the agency has introduced a friendly rivalry into the challenge, pitting departments against each other and crowning an individual hot-stepper on the website each week.

Fifteen, which recently achieved a Green Investors in Environment award, is hoping that the culture continues to have effect even as the team expands.

Currently the company employs 22 staff members, and is looking to take on a further five before the end of the year - all of who will receive their own personal Fitbit.

Those interested can keep up-to-date with their progress on Fifteen’s website, and watch out on their social media pages as the team strive to tick off some famous landmarks on their journey.

To find out more about the company, its clients and the progress of the challenge, visit www.fifteendesign.co.uk.