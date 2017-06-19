Ilkeston enjoys Great Get Together in tribute to MP

Ilkeston residents joined with communities up and down the country for the Great Get Together, inspired by the memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The national campaign was led by the Jo Cox Foundation and Jo’s family.

The Walker family enjoying the party.

The foundation was set up following her death last year to promote her belief that: “We have more in common than that which divides us.”

Erewash Borough Council joined forces with Ilkeston churches to hold an afternoon tea party with family activities and live music at Victoria Park on Sunday, June 18.

Sharon Stansfield conducted Ilkeston Brass as they performed on the newly restored Victoria Park bandstand to entertain party-goers.

From left, Caroline Middleton, Sue Attenborough, Sharon Topping, Sylvia Gethin went fishing in the duck pool.

Scarlet Haywood made a friends paper chain.