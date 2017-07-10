Ilkeston fly-tipper caught by covert cameras 24 hours after their installation

A Stapleford man who fly-tipped a load of rubbish in Ilkeston has been ordered to pay just over £1,500.

Luke Wilkinson of Ryecroft Street was caught out thanks to covert cameras which had been deployed at Stanton Gate in June last year by Erewash Borough Council - being spotted dumping his car load of rubbish just 24 hours after the cameras were put in place.

Council officers checked the footage and were able to track down Wilkinson, who admitted the offence, and he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on July 6 this year after a warrant for his arrest was issued when he failed to appear at an earlier hearing.

Wilkinson was fined £913, ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs and a £91 Victim Surcharge.

Councillor Garry Hickton, Erewash Borough Council’s Lead Member for Environment, said: “This should send out a clear warning that this council takes fly-tipping very seriously and we will take action whenever possible. Fly-tipping is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate this sort of behaviour.

“In this case, our Neighbourhood Wardens team successfully deployed cameras to catch the offender. But we would always appeal for help from residents in putting together fly-tipping cases and we treat information and tip-offs in confidence. Fly-tipping is an environmental crime that affects the whole community - but by working together we can crack down on the offenders.”

Anyone witnessing fly-tipping in Erewash can report it to the council on 0115 907 2244 or report it confidentially on the 24 hour PRIDE-line 0115 850 8383. Email prideline@erewash.gov.uk