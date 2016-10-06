Ilkeston folk go green to help kids this Halloween

A children’s charity is asking kind hearted fundraisers to go green this Halloween to help youngsters in need.

The NSPCC is calling for Ilkeston residents to register and join friends, family or colleagues in going green for Halloween this October.

Whether participants bake freaky cakes or throw a spooktacular party, dress up in ghoulish green or take on a frightful challenge, all the money raised will go towards the charity’s fight for every childhood.

Schools, workplaces, community groups and households can now sign up for a free fundraising pack and start planning their event for any time before or on October 31.

The NSPCC’s community fundraising manager for Ilkeston, Claire Campbell, said: “Whatever you do this Halloween, why not make it gruesomely green and raise money for the NSPCC at the same time.

“Anyone can take part, and the possibilities are endless.

“Fancy dress, parties, food and drink stalls, face painting, quizzes – just remember the green theme.

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy some spooky fun, while also supporting a fantastic cause. It is a great excuse to add a little extra colour to the annual frightfest.

“So please, go green, raise money, and fight for every childhood.”

To find out more and to sign up for a free fundraising pack, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/gogreen, where there is also a quick personality quiz designed to help supporters decide how to go green this Halloween.

For any other enquiries, please email gogreenforhalloween@nspcc.org.uk.

Participants can also share pictures and videos of the festivities with the NSPCC via social media, using the hashtag #GoGreenForHalloween.

Find us on Facebook and Twitter through @NSPCC, and on Instagram by typing @nspcc_official.

The NSPCC’s ChildLine service provides a safe, confidential place for children with no one else to turn to, whatever their worry, whenever they need help.

Children can contact ChildLine 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk

The charity’s free helpline provides adults with a place they can get advice and support, share their concerns about a child or get general information about child protection.

Adults can contact the helpline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0808 800 5000, by texting 88858 or alternatively visiting the charity’s website www.nspcc.org.uk