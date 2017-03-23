Ilkeston Food and Drink Fair returns to help hospice

The popular Ilkeston Food and Drink Fair returns next month, with more than 50 of the finest regional producers lined up to take part.

Treetops Hospice Care in Risley will host the event on Sunday, April 9, and will benefit from a slice of the proceeds to fund its vital services.

Organiser Carol Pringle started the fair with her husband Gordon in 2014 and found that the hospice made a perfect venue.

She said: “I came to the vintage fair here at the hospice last year and realised just how brilliant the space for be.

“We know personally just how much Treetops helps people with end of life care through its services and we wanted to help raise as much money as we can for a local cause – where we know the money will make a real difference.”

Carol added: “Everyone who comes will have a lovely day out and will know that they are giving something back to a hospice that perhaps one day they or their family may need.”

Treetops fundraiser Mary Rose said the fair will be a fun day out for the whole family.

She added: “We’re really pleased to welcome the Ilkeston Food and Drink fair to the hospice.

“Alongside premium food and drink exhibitors, there will be live music, a bouncy castle, face painting and pony rides for our younger visitors. Everyone is welcome.”

Erewash MP Maggie Throup will be opening the event at 10am, and the fair will run through to 4pm. Entry will cost £2, and car parking £1.

Treetops is a charity which provides nursing care and emotional support for adults, their families and carers across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire free of charge.

It runs an information service, a day care unit based, home nursing and therapeutic programmes including counselling and complementary therapy.

For more information and ways to support its work, visit www.treetopshospice.org.uk.