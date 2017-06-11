Ilkeston glazer gets back to business after road smash

An Ilkeston man is getting his first glazing business on the road after recovering from a lorry crash which left him inspired to chase his dreams.

Tom Spencer, 32, has been seeing good results just months after launching Clearview Glass, and less than a year since a lorry moving at high speed smashed into a car he was travelling in on the A515.

The crash left his friend paralysed but Tom escaped with less severe injuries.

He said: “It’s been a really horrific time, but with lots of physio and hard work I’m getting back to normal.

“I’ve had problems with my hip which meant I had issues with my employer, so I had to take an office job to survive the run up to Christmas.”

Tom grew up in farming, and helping out on family construction projects before progressing through a series of trades in his own career.

His experience following the accident left him with a new insight on what he wanted to be doing.

He said: “I decided I’d never work for anyone else. What I’ve been through has made me think people need to follow their dreams and not give up.”

Clearview offers a comprehensive double-glazing maintenance service, including panel replacements, locks, and energy-saving glass installation.

Tom said: “I’m trying my best to save customers money - in my first two months I reckon I’ve saved them around £50,000 by offering prices around 40 per cent lower than the big companies.”

For details, see www.fb.me/Clearviewglasstom or call 07837 476873.