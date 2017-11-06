Search

Ilkeston Hospital benefits from kind donations

Councillor Jane Wilson, of Erewash Borough Council, visited Ilkeston Hospital to present a cheque for £100 to the renal unit. The donation will enhance the ward and treatment areas for the benefit of patients. Councillor Wilson also gave a kind donation of £100 to the Ilkeston Hospital League of Friends Café. This will help provide further equipment needed in the new cafe.