Ilkeston Library’s upper floor to close for six weeks

The upper floor at Ilkeston Library is to close from Monday October 24 to Monday December 5 for pre-planned structural work.

While the work is carried out on the upper floor, the lower floor of the Market Street library will stay open to the public.

Derbyshire County Council says access to the local studies stock will, however, be limited while the work is on-going and anyone who would like to access this material should phone the library before visiting.

For more information about the temporary closure, contact Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.

Alternatively, for more detailed enquiries about the local studies collection phone 01629 533275.