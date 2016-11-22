Ilkeston man arrested for outraging public decency

A man has been arrested in connection with allegations of indecent exposure in Ilkeston.

Earlier this month, police issued an appeal for information following allegations that a man exposed himself to women twice in Jonny’s Park and once on a path off Canal Vue in September and October.

In response to the appeal, several people came forward with information and a man has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of outraging public decency. He has been questioned and released on bail.

Anyone with information should call DC Gavin Owen on 101, quoting reference number 16000113153 or 16000348740.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.