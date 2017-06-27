Ilkeston men jailed for building society armed robbery

Two Ilkeston men who robbed a building society at gunpoint have been jailed for almost 20 years.

Christopher Dennis and Marlon Watson made off with nearly £5,000 after carrying out the robbery at The Nottingham Building Society in Shepshed, Leicestershire, on March 24.

They threatened staff with a firearm before making off with the money.

At Leicester Crown Court today (Tuesday), Dennis, 48, of Pedley Street, Ilkeston, was sentenced to eight years and 31-year-old Watson, of French Street in the town, was sentenced to nine years and four months.

They had both pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and possession of a firearm at an earlier hearing.

DC Emma Kunne, who investigated the incident said: “This was, understandably, a frightening incident for the two members of staff who were in the premises at the time.

“People should be able to go to work in the morning and not have to worry about being a victim of an offence such as this. I know it has been a difficult journey for the staff members and I would like to thank them for their help and support with the investigation.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who came forward and assisted us with our investigation. With their help we were able to put together an incredibly strong evidential package which left the defendants with no option but to plead guilty. Thank you.”

DI Gareth Goddard, who oversaw the investigation, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all those officers and staff involved in this investigation, including the officers from Derbyshire. The witnesses helped bring this case through the courts.”