Ilkeston mum given order to stop her young sons causing trouble in town

An Ilkeston mum has been issued with an order to try and improve the behaviour of her two young sons who have been involved in anti-social behaviour in the town.

The Community Protection Notice was given to the 37-year-old woman, who police have chosen not to name to protect the identity of her sons, because of a number of complaints of anti-social behaviour in the town were made against her boys, aged 14 and 15.

It requires her to make ‘reasonable effort’ to prevent her sons from causing anti-social behaviour in Erewash.

Inspector Jim Thompson, who is in charge of policing in Erewash, said: “These two young people had been regularly identified as being involved in such incidents and despite our attempts to stop them from being so, the behaviour has continued.

“We have now issued the mother with a Community Protection Notice in a further attempt to ensure she takes all reasonable effort to prevent her sons causing such problems.”

The move was taken after her sons had been involved in various anti-social behaviour in and around Ilkeston and Cotmanhay, and after several attempts and measures to prevent them causing such issues.

The notice was issued by Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team and officers from Erewash Borough Council’s Safer Community Partnership.

Inspector Thompson added: “We work hard with our colleagues at Erewash Borough Council to stop and prevent anti-social behaviour in the district.

“It is not a step we have taken lightly, however, we feel it is important that all parties take responsibility to try and stop anti-social behaviour from effecting the lives of residents in Erewash.”

It is an offence to contravene a Community Protection Notice and anyone suspected of doing so would be ordered to attend a hearing at magistrates’ court.