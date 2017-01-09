Ilkeston nursing home patients ‘well looked after’

The manager at an Ilkeston nursing home has said she is delighted after it was rated ‘good’ during its latest inspection.

Care Quality Commission inspectors found that residents’ safety was well looked-after, with care plans in place and staff nurtured caring, respectful relationships with them.

Victoria Park Care Home manager Sara Scott said: “We are delighted with this report, which is a testament to the hard work that each and every member of the team put in day in, day out.”

The inspectors’ report rated the home as good on five factors: safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership.

The report reads: “People were kept safe by staff, who understood how to recognise and report suspected abuse and people we spoke with told us that they felt safe.

“People were well supported by staff who had the skills and understanding to fulfil their roles effectively. A relative we spoke with said ‘the staff definitely have the right skills and knowledge and are well trained. There have never been any problems with any aspect of my relative’s care.’

“People said that the staff were kind and that they got on well with them. One person said, ‘all the staff are very patient and kind. There is not a bad one here. They will spend time talking to you and helping you when they can.’”

Inspectors went on to praise the home for its responsiveness to residents.

The report reads: “Care and support was reviewed when people’s needs changed. One relative we spoke with said, ‘When our relative first came they used to spend time in the communal area but started to get very distressed.

“‘They had always led a quiet and independent life and so we thought they would be happier in their room which they are.

“‘The room was decorated just for them and because it is near the office there is always a lot going on and everyone pops their head in to say hello’”.

Inspectors also recognised how leadership at Victoria Park was good and staff felt supported to do their jobs well.

Liz Whyte, managing director at HC-One, which owns Victoria Park Care Home, said: “This rating is great news and I would like to thank and congratulate the whole team for their commitment and dedication.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is at the heart of everything we do and we are 100 per cent focused on continuing to deliver the kindest care”.

To read the full report, visit http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-320756284#accordion-1.