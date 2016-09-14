Ilkeston pensioners take the cake at annual show

Green-fingered veteran growers Bill Taylor, John Stevenson and Albert Attewell — and nine-year-old cake maker Casey Smith — took the honours at Ilkeston’s Old Park Ward Old Age Pensioners’ Fund’s 61st annual open show.

Staged at the Welcome Hall in the town and organised by the group’s president Ann Bagshaw, the horticultural show was attended by Ilkeston’s Mayor, councillor Abey Stevenson and his wife Ann.

Councillor John Frudd also attended to present cups and trophies to successful exhibitors.

An auction of produce was conducted by Martin Bagshaw, with funds raised going to support elderly people in the local community.

Mrs Bagshaw expressed her gratitude to supporters of the popular event.

She said: “The show really helps lonely, vulnerable and isolated residents to cope with modern day life.”

Pictured are, TOP, Ann Bagshaw (seated centre) with civic guests and winning exhibitors and young cake maker Casey Smith with her trophy.

Photos and story by Peter Jordan