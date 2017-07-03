ILKESTON POLICE APPEAL: Do you recognise these men?

Police have released pictures of two men they would like to talk to after a camera was stolen from a lorry in Ilkeston.

The crash camera was stolen from the back of the lorry while it was parked up overnight in a compound on Littlewell Lane between June 20 and June 21.

Picture issued by Derbyshire Constabulary.

Since then, the investigating officer has been trying to identify the two men pictured but is now asking for help from the public.

Anyone who recognises them should call police on 101, quoting incident number 17000261575, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

